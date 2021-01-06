Trump and Allies Insist Democrats Are Stealing Georgia

(Newser) – As ballots were being counted for the Senate runoff in Georgia, President Trump and his allies were on Twitter making familiar claims. Specifically, that a scheme was underway to, yes, steal the election. "Looks like they are setting up a big 'voter dump' against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?" Trump himself mused. Others in the GOP had similar takes: "Democrats scrounging up votes from mystical places again....," tweeted Tomi Lahren, while Kayleigh McEnany wondered, "Why are they stopping the vote count in Democrat Chatham county, Georgia? This sounds familiar!" Trump's take on the evening had the New York Times' numbers guy, Nate Cohn, replying: "DeKalb County (and all Georgia counties) posted the exact number of in-person early votes long before election day. They even posted their names, addresses, etc."

As for the race itself, many observers were very tentatively saying things looked good for both Democratic challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, though all the votes are not expected to be counted until later Wednesday. Decision Desk HQ was calling Warnock's race for him, and the reverend—who would be the first Black senator the state has elected—gave "what amount[ed] to a victory speech," per the AP, early Wednesday in which he stopped just short of declaring victory. (Newser goes with the Associated Press' calls on elections, and the AP has not called either of the races as of this posting.) As for Trump, he was also tweeting about his own, ostensibly lost, race: "If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!" (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

