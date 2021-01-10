(Newser) – New year, new you? If that's one of your goals for 2021, and fitness is integral to that goal, there are parts of the US that may suit you best. In its quest to track down where the promise of an active lifestyle beckons, WalletHub analyzed the 100 largest US cities, examining three dozen metrics in two main categories: sports and outdoors, which looks at such factors as available sports and fitness facilities (think tennis courts, swimming pools, and hiking trails), trainers, and general access to exercise opportunities; and budget and participation, which includes such things as the cost of joining a fitness center, Google searches for "at-home workouts," and the share of physically inactive adults. Honolulu gets a big thumbs-up, while North Las Vegas could stand to get off the couch. See how other cities fared: