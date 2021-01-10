FBI Makes Another High-Profile Arrest in DC Violence

(Newser) – Another person whose photograph accompanied international headlines about mob violence at the US Capitol has been arrested. Authorities said Saturday that Iowa's Doug Jensen, who sported a QAnon t-shirt and knit cap while joining in Wednesday's invasion, was picked up in Des Moines on five federal charges, per the Des Moines Register. The FBI had widely circulated photos in a bid to identify the 41-year-old, and Jensen reportedly posted photos of himself to social media asking followers if they liked his shirt. Jensen faces five federal charges, including illegally entering the Capitol.

Jensen's arrest follows that of Adam Johnson, of Parrish, Fla., who was booked Friday after authorities say he was identified as the man famously seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern and waving to photographers. On Saturday, federal agents also arrested Jacob Anthony Chansley—AKA the QAnon Shaman—who was spotted shirtless at the Capitol sporting an animal fur headdress. Also of note were the recent arrests of newly sworn-in West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans and Richard Barnett, who police say was photographed at Pelosi's desk, per the AP. (Read more U.S. Capitol stories.)

