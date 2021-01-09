Lectern Guy, QAnon Shaman Among Arrests

(Newser) – You’ve seen the photograph: A guy wearing a Trump beanie smiles and waves in the US Capitol while holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern. That man, identified as 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Parrish, Fla., was arrested Friday night and is being held on a federal warrant, NBC News reports. Johnson, who is married to a physician and is reportedly a stay-at-home father of five, was booked into Pinellas County jail on charges of unlawfully entering a restricted building, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, per WLFA, in connection to Wednesday’s violent events at the Capitol. He was quickly identified by residents who saw the viral photo. One of them was Allan Mestal, who tells WFLA that he called the FBI.

story continues below

“Couldn’t believe it, the fact that I recognize somebody from our hometown, I was floored,” he says. In since-deleted social media posts, Johnson said he was in Washington DC ahead of the riots and spoke out against Black Lives Matter, per the Bradenton Herald. Johnson is among dozens who have been arrested or charged in connection to the events at the Capitol. On Saturday, federal agents arrested Jacob Anthony Chansley—AKA Jacob Angeli, AKA the QAnon Shaman—the New York Post reports. Chansley was seen in the Capitol “dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white, and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants,” according to a Justice Department statement. He is accused of unlawful entry into a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct. (A West Virginia lawmaker has also been arrested.)

