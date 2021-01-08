 
X

2 Arrests Made of High-Profile Participants in DC Riot

West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans and Richard Barnett, who sat at Pelosi's desk are charged
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2021 1:53 PM CST

(Newser) – Two of the most high-profile participants in this week's DC riots have been arrested:

  • Richard Barnett, who was pictured sitting in Nancy Pelosi's office during the melee, was taken into custody in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, reports CNN. The 60-year-old is charged with entering and remaining in restricted building grounds without authority, violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public property. Barnett spoke publicly after his stunt and admitted taking a personalized envelope from Pelosi's desk. However, he left a quarter behind and says he didn't steal it.
  • West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who live-streamed himself in the throng, also was charged Friday with illegally entering the Capitol, per West Virginia Metro News. A petition is in the works calling the newly sworn-in Evans to resign, notes NBC News. However, Evans' attorney says his client "committed no criminal act that day" and will not step down.
(Read more Washington DC stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X