Dear Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda: It's Time to Stop

Sex and the City is coming back for a 10-episode spin, this time on HBO Max and this time without Kim Cattrall's character of Samantha. At the New York Post, Johnny Oleksinski writes that this is a very bad idea. The original run was "groundbreaking," he writes, and it nicely captured New York City at a certain moment. But that moment is long gone. The slide began in the final season, the show's sixth, much of which was shot in Paris. Then came the two "heinous" movies. Enough already, he pleads. "Why must Sex and the City, one of the most famous depictions of New York life ever filmed, continue to debase itself by refusing to acknowledge that this relationship is over?"

He's not the only one with this view. At Jezebel, fan Megan Reynolds makes a similar plea. "I consider the Sex and the City franchise settled business, which is why I sympathize with Cattrall’s vehement objections to being involved in any spinoffs or other movies," she writes. Reynolds adds that she's fine re-watching the six TV seasons, though she concludes with a line that might explain why Sarah Jessica Parker et al. keep churning out the updates. "Will I watch this ill-advised reboot? Yes. But I won't be happy about it!" Read her piece here, and Oleksinski's piece here. (There's been bad blood between Parker and Cattrall.)

