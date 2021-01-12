3rd Lawmaker Tests Positive, Points a Finger

(Newser) – Make that three lawmakers who've tested positive for coronavirus after sheltering at the US Capitol. Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider announced Tuesday that he had tested positive, joining fellow Democrats New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Washington state Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Coleman and Jayapal both assigned blame to Republicans who refused to wear masks during lockdown at the Capitol; Schneider did the same. "I was forced to spend several hours in a secure but confined location with dozens of other Members of Congress," including "several Republican lawmakers" who "adamantly refused to wear a mask ... even when politely asked by their colleagues," Schneider said in a statement, per NBC Chicago.

Schneider was tested Monday, the same day he appeared on MSNBC to express concern about possible exposure. He said he hadn't been able to give his wife a hug since Wednesday because "I'm sleeping in the basement, I'm isolating," per NBC. "And that's the consequence of the selfishness and the arrogance of a few of these Republican members." "We can no longer tolerate Members coming to the floor or gathering in the halls of Congress without doing the bare minimum to protect those around them," he said Tuesday, echoing Jayapal in calling for maskless members to be "immediately removed from the House floor." He said he wasn't experiencing symptoms and would register any votes by proxy, per the Chicago Sun-Times. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

