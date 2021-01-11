Sex and the City Reboot Coming, Without One Star

(Newser) – The Sex and the City ladies are back—or at least, 75% of them are. The beloved series is getting a reboot on HBO Max, Variety reports. Star Sarah Jessica Parker posted a teaser to Instagram Sunday featuring some well-known lines from the show. "And just like that," reads text being "typed" on the screen as Carrie Bradshaw's familiar voiceover intones the same words. Parker captioned it, "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now?" We'll find out, at least for Bradshaw and her pals Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), all three of whom are returning. Not so for Samantha Jones—actress Kim Cattrall, often rumored to have clashed with others on the show, won't be back.

story continues below

Ten half-hour episodes following the ladies in their 50s will start production in the spring, but it's not yet clear when they'll debut on the streaming service. (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, and True Blood will also eventually be rebooted there.) It's also not yet clear what other characters might be back or how Samantha's absence will be explained. But the Sydney Morning Herald, which offers a brief rundown of the cast drama, has a prediction: "They'll likely just write her out and it’ll probably be something pretty bleak, like she’ll die from herpes." As for Mr. Big (Chris Noth), E! Online reports Parker replied "wait and see..." to a commenter wondering if he would return. Original series creator Darren Star is not involved, per the Hollywood Reporter, but Michael Patrick King, who won an Emmy for his direction of the series, is executive producing. (Read more Sex and the City stories.)

