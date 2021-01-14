(Newser) – Trinity Rodman was selected as the second overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League draft on Wednesday, cementing her entrance into professional sports, just like her father before her. The daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman, Trinity Rodman, a standout forward on the US women's under-20 national team, was picked up by the Washington Spirit, where she'll join teammates Kelley O'Hara and Emily Sonnett, who helped the US women's national team claim the 2019 World Cup, reports Yahoo. Said to be the youngest selection in the draft's history, Rodman, 18, has already had her own success on the international stage. She scored nine goals in six games to help the US claim gold in the 2020 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship.

Rodman—picked after defender-midfielder Emily Fox of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was selected by Racing Louisville—had only registered for the draft on Tuesday. That meant giving up her freshman season at Washington State University, which was delayed until spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. "Obviously this has been my dream forever," Rodman said, per Yahoo. "With COVID and everything, honestly a lot of people can say it's not the right time [to turn pro], but right now I think it's a perfect time to get in there and learn and become a better player." She'll now have bragging rights over her dad, who was selected in the second round of the 1986 NBA draft. DJ Rodman, who plays basketball for Washington State, may follow in his father's footsteps, per CNN.