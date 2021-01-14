(Newser) – Minutes after Kyle Rittenhouse was arraigned on felony homicide charges, the 18-year-old was downing beer and flashing a hand sign associated with white supremacy at a bar. Surveillance footage shows Rittenhouse arrived with his mother at a tavern in Mount Pleasant, Wis., on Jan. 5, just 90 minutes after he pleaded not guilty to charges that he fatally shot two men and injured another during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in August, according to a motion filed by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, per CNN. Rittenhouse was served a beer, flashed the "OK" hand gesture used by white supremacists while taking photos with supporters, and was treated to a rendition of the Proud Boys anthem, the motion reads. His lawyer previously threatened to sue anyone linking his client to the white supremacy movement, per Kenosha News.

Rittenhouse didn't actually violate the conditions of his $2 million bond over his 1.5 hours at the bar, much of which he spent with five adult men who'd "loudly serenaded" him with the Proud Boys anthem, written for 1992's Aladdin, per TMJ4. He could legally consume alcohol under state law because his mother was present. But in filing the motion, prosecutors requested that Rittenhouse "be prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or being in any establishment that serves it; be prohibited from making any public display of any 'white power' or 'white supremacy' signs, symbols, or hand gestures; and not have any contact with any known militia members or members of any violent white power/white supremacist groups," including the Proud Boys, reports CNN. They argue references to white supremacy could be viewed as witness intimidation. (Read more Kyle Rittenhouse stories.)