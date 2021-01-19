Washington State Getting Vaccine Help From Starbucks

(Newser) – When you need COVID-19 vaccines rolled out to your citizens quickly and efficiently, who you gonna call? Starbucks, apparently. Washington state has reached out to the coffee giant for help, and Starbucks says 11 employees with expertise in labor and deployment, operations, and research and development will work full-time on the assignment, NBC News reports. They will work to optimize the vaccination sites and will focus on the patient experience and scalability, Fox News reports. The goal is to administer 45,000 doses per day. Another company famously based in the state, Microsoft, is setting up a site that will handle 5,000 doses per day, Gov. Jay Inslee announced. So far, just 12.2 million Americans have received at least one dose of one of the two currently available vaccines. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)