(Newser) – The MyPillow founder is now tied up in the Dominion Voting Systems drama. Dominion has officially warned Mike Lindell that it will quite likely be suing him as Trump allies continue to falsely claim that the company's voting machines were rigged to flip votes from President Trump to Joe Biden in November. "You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign," Dominion says in a letter to Lindell cited by the New York Times. "Litigation regarding these issues is imminent." The MyPillow CEO is a staunch supporter of Trump and may have recently run the idea of martial law by the POTUS.

"They sent this letter a couple of weeks ago," Lindell says. "They’re lying, they’re nervous because I have all the evidence on them." Lindell has also backed accused teen Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse and touted an unproven COVID cure in recent months, the latter of which got him blasted by Anderson Cooper. "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election," he tells Axios. Dominion has already sued controversial former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and an employee of the company has sued Trump himself as well as the right-wing media companies Newsmax and OANN. Meanwhile, another right-wing outlet issued a statement retracting its "completely false" claims about fraud on Dominion machines, the Daily Beast reports. (Read more Dominion Voting Systems stories.)