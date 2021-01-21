Investors Bullish on Tech as 2 More Records Fall

(Newser) – The stock market ended up in mixed territory on day No. 2 of the new White House. The Dow fell 12 points to 31,117 on Thursday, but the S&P 500 rose a point to 3,853, and the Nasdaq climbed 73 points to 13,530. The latter two are record closes, reports CNBC. “Today is similar to yesterday in the sense that the broad indexes are flat or higher, but it’s actually the tech names that have taken leadership again,” Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, tells the AP. Apple, Amazon, and Intel were among the companies driving the day's gains in the tech sector. Investors were optimistic about earnings reports coming out next week.