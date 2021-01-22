 
X

Cops: Teen Kroger Worker Stole $980K in 2 Weeks

Georgia teen created fake returns, police say
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2021 5:44 AM CST

(Newser) – When the person in charge of flagging fraudulent transactions at an Atlanta-area Kroger grocery store went on vacation for two weeks, a teen employee apparently saw it as the chance of a lifetime. Police in Gwinnett County say 19-year-old Tre Brown stole more than $980,000 in two weeks in December and January by creating more than 40 fake returns for non-existent items and placing the funds on several credit cards, NBC reports. Corporate employees notified police after spotting the transactions, which ranged from $75 to $87,000.

story continues below

Brown was charged with felony theft last week and was released on $11,200 bond, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The teen bought clothes, shoes, guns, and two cars with the stolen money, police said in a statement. Police said "a large sum of money" was returned after Brown was arrested. Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn says Brown totaled one of the cars, a Chevrolet Camaro, prior to his arrest. (Read more Georgia stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X