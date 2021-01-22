Cops: Teen Kroger Worker Stole $980K in 2 Weeks

(Newser) – When the person in charge of flagging fraudulent transactions at an Atlanta-area Kroger grocery store went on vacation for two weeks, a teen employee apparently saw it as the chance of a lifetime. Police in Gwinnett County say 19-year-old Tre Brown stole more than $980,000 in two weeks in December and January by creating more than 40 fake returns for non-existent items and placing the funds on several credit cards, NBC reports. Corporate employees notified police after spotting the transactions, which ranged from $75 to $87,000.

Brown was charged with felony theft last week and was released on $11,200 bond, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The teen bought clothes, shoes, guns, and two cars with the stolen money, police said in a statement. Police said "a large sum of money" was returned after Brown was arrested. Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn says Brown totaled one of the cars, a Chevrolet Camaro, prior to his arrest. (Read more Georgia stories.)