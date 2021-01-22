(Newser) – It sounds good on paper: 100 million Americans vaccinated against COVID in 100 days. That's the pledge of President Biden, who spent much of the day Thursday, his first full day in office, outlining his plan to combat the virus and signing executive orders toward that end. Some, however, say that while that 1 million-a-day goal originally seemed ambitious, it may now fall short of what we need. Instead, to effectively end the pandemic by the end of the summer, 2 million to 3 million Americans would need the shot daily, a Baylor College of Medicine Vaccine expert tells Politico. If just 1 million people per day got vaccinated, it would take till next year to control the virus. Plus, Biden's proposal may only be a "modest bump" up from what's already taking place, the outlet notes, citing a Bloomberg tracker that shows an average of nearly 940,000 shots administered daily over the past week or so. More from around the internet:

