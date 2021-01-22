Florida Copes With 'Vaccine Tourism'

(Newser) – Florida is dealing with a coronavirus problem all its own. The state announced new rules this week to curb what's become known as "vaccine tourism"—non-residents traveling to the state to get their COVID shots, reports the Tallahassee Democrat. From now on, those signing up for appointments will need to provide proof of residency. Coverage:

The issue has been going on for weeks now because the state opened up shots to anyone 65 and older, whether they were residents or not, per the Wall Street Journal. However, actual state residents were getting increasingly fed up with being jumped in line. “It’s disgusting,” a 76-year-old Miami Beach resident tells the newspaper. “It’s not fine with me if everyone is jumping in and I have to wait six months. At my age, time is running out for me, and that’s not fair.” Out-of-staters: People came in from elsewhere in the US. For example, WBMA talks to a Georgia couple who drove two hours to cross the border and get their shots. "They knew that we were coming from out of state and they said that that was fine, so we didn't feel like we were pushing anybody else out, which we didn't want to do," says Connie Wallace.

