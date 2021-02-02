(Newser) – A man opened fire on seven family members—ultimately killing five children and one man—inside a home in Muskogee, Okla., early Tuesday before emerging with a gun in front of police. Called to the scene around 1:30am, an officer fired a shot at the suspect, who wasn't hit and ran off, reports KOKI. He was arrested without further incident after a brief chase, according to police. Meanwhile, police located the bodies of a man and four children inside the home. A fifth child died after arriving at a hospital. An adult female is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police add, per USA Today. All victims were shot, per the Kansas City Star.

story continues below

The suspect hasn't been publicly identified. "I can't say how, but we believe the suspect in custody is related to the victims," Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee tells NBC News. A neighbor tells KOTV that the family had just recently moved into the area along Indiana Street. "It's heartbreaking," he says. (Read more mass shootings stories.)