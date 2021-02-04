Ted Cruz Clashes With Star of His Favorite Movie

(Newser) – Sen. Ted Cruz has often said that The Princess Bride is his favorite film—but star Cary Elwes has made it clear that he's about as fond of the senator as character Westley is of the loathsome Prince Humperdinck. The British actor slammed the Republican on Wednesday after Cruz claimed in an interview that the fact "rabid environmentalists" like Thanos are often movie villains was somehow proof that "the view of the left is that people are a disease," USA Today reports. "How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable?" Elwes tweeted. "I think not, you miserable ROUS," he added, referring to the movie's Rodents of Unusual Size.

Cruz fired back, tweeting a photo of Elwes as Westley autographed "To Sen. Cruz" and asking,"Does this mean you want your picture back?" Elwes replied: "Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery." Elwes and Cruz started feuding on Twitter in September, when Elwes announced that cast members were reuniting for a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, People reports. Cruz shared a screenshot of the tweet, complaining that everybody who "wanted to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics" was making "the sound of ultimate suffering." (In 2015, Mandy Patinkin wasn't happy about Cruz using his character's lines on the campaign trail.)