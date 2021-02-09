Senate Votes That Trump Trial Is Constitutional

Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett leads impeachment managers through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett leads impeachment managers through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)