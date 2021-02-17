(Newser) – The 99-year-old Prince Philip was taken to a private London hospital Tuesday night after feeling ill, Buckingham Palace announced in a Wednesday press release. It provided scant details, saying the "admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest." CNN's source says he arrived via car in a non-emergency manner, and that he isn't having any COVID-related issues. He received his initial dose of a COVID vaccine in January, as did Queen Elizabeth.

story continues below

The AP notes Philip was last hospitalized in December 2019, also at the King Edward VII Hospital, for a scheduled treatment of an unspecified preexisting condition. Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017 and is rarely seen in public, has been staying in Windsor Castle with the queen during the country's current lockdown.