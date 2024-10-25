Report: Elon Musk Has Secretly Been in Contact With Putin

Elon Musk has a warmer relationship with Vladimir Putin than the public, and even some White House officials, are aware of, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cites "several current and former US, European, and Russian officials." The Journal's sources say Musk and the Russian leader have spoken regularly over the last two years, with discussions involving "personal topics, business, and geopolitical tensions."

Taiwan. Two of the Journal's sources say Putin, as a favor to Xi Jinping, asked Musk not to activate the Starlink service over Taiwan. The Telegraph reports that the satellite internet service is still unavailable in Taiwan. "Service date is unknown at this time," the company's availability map states.