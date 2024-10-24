Lawmakers From Trudeau's Own Party Want Him to Quit

Some lawmakers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's own Liberal Party asked the leader not to run for a fourth term Wednesday, handing him one of the biggest tests of his political career. A smiling Trudeau said Liberals are "strong and united" after meeting with Liberal members of Parliament for three hours. Three Liberals, however, said they were among a total of more than 20 lawmakers from the party to have signed a letter asking Trudeau to step down before the next election, the AP reports. There are 153 Liberals in Canada's House of Commons.

"He has to start listening, listening to the people," said Ken McDonald, a Liberal Member of Parliament from Newfoundland who said he signed the letter, which has not been made public. McDonald, who is not running again, said some of his colleagues who plan on running are nervous because of poor polling numbers.

Sources tell the CBC that Patrick Weiler, an MP from British Columbia, read out a separate document calling for Trudeau to resign, saying the Liberals might get the same boost the Democratic Party did after President Biden dropped his re-election bid.