In Hong Kong, a Big First on the Dinosaur Front

Officials say they've discovered dinosaur fossils on remote, uninhabited Port Island
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 24, 2024 7:32 AM CDT
This undated handout photo shows Zhang Pengjie of the Chinese Academy of Sciences as he cleans and prepares a rock containing dinosaur bone fossils discovered on Hong Kong's Port Island.   (Hong Kong's Antiquities and Monuments Office)

Officials in Hong Kong said Wednesday they've discovered dinosaur fossils in the city for the first time on a remote, uninhabited island that's part of a UNESCO Global Geopark. Experts have initially confirmed the fossils were part of a large dinosaur from the Cretaceous period, which stretched from about 145 million to 66 million years ago, the government said in a statement. They'll need to conduct further studies to confirm the species of the dinosaur, per the AP. Experts speculate that the dinosaur was likely buried by sand and gravel after its death before it was later washed to the surface by a large flood, then subsequently buried again at the discovery site.

The government said the conservation department in March informed its Antiquities and Monuments Office about a sedimentary rock containing substances suspected to be vertebrate fossils. The rock was found on Port Island in the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark in the city's northeastern waters. The government said it commissioned mainland Chinese experts to conduct field investigations.

Port Island is closed to the public until further notice to facilitate future investigations and excavations. The fossils will be on display at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the city's popular shopping districts, starting on Friday. The government is also planning to open a temporary workshop for the public to observe experts' preparation of fossil specimens by the end of 2024. (More fossils stories.)

