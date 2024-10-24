World's Strongest Man Has Died

Geoff Capes, one of Britain's most famous athletes, was a man of many talents—he won the World's Strongest Man title twice, set a British shot-put record that remains to this day, won the Highland Games six times, and was a world-renowned budgie breeder. Capes, who has died at age 75, grew up lifting sacks of potatoes on a Lincolnshire farm, the Nottingham Post reports. He won the World's Strongest Man title in 1983 and 1985. His shot-put record, set in 1980, was just over 71 feet. He competed at the Olympics three times, finishing fifth in Moscow in 1980, his final appearance at the Games. Under British government policy, he had to quit his job as a policeman to compete in Moscow.