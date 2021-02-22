Big Tech Just Had a Bad Day on Wall St.

(Newser) – Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, dragged down by losses in several Big Tech companies. The pullback helped drag down the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, while the Dow, which isn't as heavily weighted with tech stocks, rose, the AP reports. The S&P 500 fell 30.21 points, or 0.8%, to 3,876.50, in its fifth straight loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.37 points, or 0.1%, to 31,521.69. The Nasdaq fell 341.41 points, or 2.5%, to 13,533.05. Tech stocks have enjoyed big gains throughout the pandemic, as investors bet that consumers spending more time at home would increasingly rely on mobile devices, PCs, video streaming, and other technology products and services.

story continues below

But as the number of new coronavirus cases declines after a sharp spike late last year and more people get vaccinated, investors are beginning to snap up stocks in areas of the market that are expected to do better in a post-pandemic economy. "They parked in technology as a temporary place for their capital while the pandemic raged, and now they're looking to go back to their pre-COVID asset allocation," said Mike Zigmont, director of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management. CNBC reports that Tesla plunged 8.55%, its biggest fall since September last year. Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft each fell more than 2%, while American Airlines jumped 10.9%.