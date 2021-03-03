(Newser) – Australia's flag carrier has just the thing for people desperate to get away, so long as they don't care where they're going. In the hope of boosting the beleaguered tourism industry amid international travel restrictions, Qantas is asking Australian passengers to hop aboard one of three "mystery flights" for a daytrip to an unknown destination, per the BBC. Qantas last offered the mystery flights in the 1990s, when passengers would be put on a scheduled flight to any Qantas destination. With Australia's borders likely to remain closed until next year, the renewed mystery flights will reach only domestic locations using a private charter Boeing 737. Tickets go on sale Thursday for three flights departing Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne on March 27, April 18, and May 1, respectively. While passengers can track the flight path, the destination will only be revealed upon descent.

"You could be sipping chardonnay amongst the grapevines of an award-winning vineyard, dipping your toes in the turquoise waters of a tropical island, or enjoying country hospitality at its finest," according to the airline. Fares start at around $575. Qantas previously offered an Oct. 10 "flight to nowhere" in which passengers were flown over Australian landmarks. A rep said it was "probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history," with 150 tickets selling out in 10 minutes, per News.com.au. Still, like all airlines, Qantas is hurting, having just posted a record $840 million revenue half-year loss, per 9News. "Virtually all of our international flying and 70% of domestic flying stopped, and with it went three-quarters of our revenue," said CEO Alan Joyce. Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully tells News.com.au that the mystery flights will "bring more of our people back to work." (Read more Qantas stories.)