Buyers Bid Millions For Jack Dorsey's First Tweet

(Newser) – Jack Dorsey's first ever tweet is up for auction and bids have reached $2.5 million. You read that right, someone wants to offer about what some Americans might earn in a lifetime for the Twitter co-founder's 2006 message "just setting up my twttr." And it's all for the honor of saying the tweet is theirs. Per BBC, the tweet will remain viewable on Twitter even after the sale, which is being brokered by the online platform Valuables. Per CNBC, the current high bid was placed by Sina Estavi, CEO of Bridge Oracle, a Kuala Lumpur-based company working to bridge real-world data and blockchain systems--systems like the one used to authenticate Dorsey's tweet and other digital images, videos, and other assets.

Whoever wins the bid will receive a sort of certificate of ownership called a non-fungible token or NFT, which authenticates the property as unique using the same blockchain technology behind Bitcoin and other digital currencies. While the sale of NFTs has exploded very recently with well-known artists and musicians (a 10-second artwork by artist Beeple recently sold for a record $6.6 million) making bank, it took a tweet about the tweet for Dorsey's auction to catch fire. While it appears his first tweet was put on offer back in December, the high rollers didn't start bidding until the CEO tweeted a link to the auction on Friday. By Saturday, offers had surpassed $2 million. (Read more Jack Dorsey stories.)