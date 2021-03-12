Harry, Meghan Move Actor's Patio Chairs

(Newser) – The setting may still be a mystery, but viewers of Oprah Winfrey's interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recognized those chairs. They're the Burchett Outdoor Club Chairs from Christopher Knight Home, of course. And you'll have a tough time finding any to buy for your next sit-down with Winfrey. The chairs sold out on Amazon, Overstock, and other sites after the interview aired Sunday night, CNN reports. They went for $554 a pair. The product placement, in an undisclosed Montecito, California, backyard, was good for business, the company said. "While it was already selling well and gaining great traction," a spokesman said, "the attention this famous interview has brought the product accelerated the sales beyond what anyone could have expected."

The Christopher Knight in the product name has been on TV a few times, too; he played Peter Brady, the middle son, on The Brady Bunch. He posted on Instagram that he was honored by the choice of chairs but clarified that he can't take credit for designing them. "I am grateful to my talented business partners who have excellent taste, and skills in delivering a line of furniture that is both affordable and fit for royalty—both foreign and domestic," Knight wrote, per House Beautiful. The brand was started in 2012. The run wasn't just on Knight's products, per NBC; lookalike patio furnishings such as the rug and low table sold out, too, including a set of rattan chairs listed on Walmart.com for about $300. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)