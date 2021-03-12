Biden's Speech to Give States a Deadline on Vaccines

(Newser) – President Biden plans to list a couple of goals Thursday evening to help give the nation a summer to look forward to, telling states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines by May 1 and Americans to plan on Fourth of July celebrations. The announcements will be part of Biden's address to the nation marking one year of pandemic shutdown, USA Today reports. Earlier in the day, the president signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package into law. "The fight is far from over. We still have a lot of work to do," Biden's prepared remarks say, per the Washington Post. "But together, unified, we can defeat this pandemic and we can all celebrate a more normal Fourth of July with families and friends." An administration official told reporters Biden will be clear that he's not talking about gatherings of large crowds, per CNBC, "but it does mean that we can once again have an Independence Day with small gatherings and celebrations. And that’s a big step in the right direction."

Biden also will announce a series of moves to speed up the vaccinations. Another 4,000 troops will be deployed to help with vaccination efforts, for a total of 6,000. Dentists, paramedics, medical students, veterinarians and others now will be able to administer the doses. More vaccine doses will go to some 950 community health centers and as many as 20,000 retail pharmacies, per the AP. The speech, intended to acknowledge the nation's losses while projecting optimism in the struggle against COVID-19, will be delivered in the East Room of the White House. "This is a chance for him to really beam into everybody’s living rooms and to be both the mourner in chief and to explain how he’s leading the country out of this," said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. The outbreak has killed more than 530,000 Americans. (Read more President Biden stories.)