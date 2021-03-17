(Newser) – A veteran Goldman Sachs trader gave himself quite the retirement present, partly courtesy of an early investment in Bitcoin. Michael Daffey, who worked at the firm for 28 years before retiring this month as chairman of the global markets division, has been revealed as the mystery buyer who paid $51 million for Jeffrey Epstein's former New York City mansion, per CNBC. The seven-story, 28,000-square-foot townhouse was sold earlier this month to benefit the victims of Epstein's sex crimes. "Mr. Daffey had never previously been in the home nor ever met its owner, but he is a big believer in New York's future and will take the other side of all the people who say the city's best days may be in the past," spokesman Stu Loeser said Tuesday. He said the mansion was paid for with cash and a bridge loan.

Daffey joined Goldman Sachs in 1994 and was named partner in 2002, per Reuters. He was global co-chief operating officer of the equities business before assuming his latest role. He helped the firm prepare for Brexit, per Reuters, and has been "in charge of remodeling trade in Europe after Brexit" over the last year, per Fox Business. He's also made large profits investing in Bitcoin, sources tell Business Insider. The Australia native now plans to move from London to New York and live at the 40-room mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side with his wife, per Fox Business. "They are planning a complete makeover, physically and spiritually," a source tells the outlet. (Read more New York City stories.)