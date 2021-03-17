Biden Confirms What He Thinks of Putin

(Newser) – President Biden says that it will be "tough" for the US to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The deadline to end America's longest war six weeks from now was set under an agreement reached by former President Trump and the Taliban, without the buy-in of the Afghan government. The Trump deal caught some American allies off guard, reports the AP, as the roughly 7,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan rely on the US for logistics and security support. Biden, in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that aired Wednesday, said "that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president, the former president worked out. We’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision is in process now." Of meeting the May 1 deadline, he said it "could happen, but it is tough." If the deadline is extended, he added, it won’t be by "a lot longer." More from the interview:

