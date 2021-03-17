Family Confronts Killer Who Shared Photos of Teen's Corpse

(Newser) – Brandon Clark's choice to upload gruesome photos of the body of a 17-year-old social media personality he'd killed on July 14, 2019, didn't only result in his arrest. At Clark's sentencing hearing on Tuesday, the sister of murder victim Bianca Devins recalled how strangers continually sent her images of her sibling's body. "Many random people set their profile pictures as my sister's death photo and went on my page knowing I would, without a doubt, see it," a tearful Olivia Devins said, per CNN. "The picture, to this day, continues to be sent to me, but I now have all of my social media accounts deleted." The 17-year-old added that she suffers nightmares and can't trust new people she meets. Bianca met Clark on Instagram two months before he killed her in Utica, NY, reportedly after seeing her kiss a man at a concert, per the Democrat & Chronicle.

Bianca's mother asked the judge to put Clark in prison "for the rest of his life," while her grandfather said the family would serve as a roadblock should Clark ever be eligible for and seek parole, per CNN. Clark—who tried but failed to retract his confession and 2020 guilty plea to second-degree murder, claiming he was denied the right to effective counsel—was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, per WKTV. He posted photos of Bianca's body online before calling 911 and confessing. "I'm not going to stay on the phone for long, because I still need to do the suicide part of the murder-suicide," he said, per WKTV. He stabbed himself in the neck in his vehicle as police closed in, sharing gruesome selfies in the process. Bianca's body was found in the vehicle. A House bill known as Bianca's Law aims to force social media platforms to form offices focused on removing graphic content. (Read more murder stories.)