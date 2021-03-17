Disney Park Guests May Have to Use Their Indoor Voices

(Newser) – Disneyland and California Adventure plan to end their lockdown of more than a year on April 30. "It's been a long, long time since we've been able to create magic for our guests," said chief executive Bob Chapek, "and put our cast members back to work and help the associated businesses around the Anaheim area that currently depend on Disneyland for their livelihood." The parks will have to operate at no more than 15% capacity and follow state health guidelines, NPR reports. Social distancing and masks for anyone over age 2 will be required, and changes will be made to reduce contact with people and surfaces. "Beloved characters will pop up in new ways and sometimes in unexpected places as they remain mindful of physical distancing," says a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. "Certain experiences that draw large group gatherings—such as parades and nighttime spectaculars—will return at a later date."

Only California residents will be allowed in the parks, and the company said reopening will put about 10,000 people back to work. A state trade group has added its own recommendations, such as changing the seating on rides. Among the risky behaviors it warns visitors against to avoid spreading the coronavirus is screaming—on rides or as a time-tested means of locating someone in the parks. Singing might be out, too, per the BBC. On Disney blogs, fans are debating whether it's possible to stifle a scream while plunging on a roller coaster and picturing silent rides. A trade group in Japan urged a similar ban there, per the Orange County Register. One park asked roller coaster patrons to just "scream inside your heart." (Disneyland plans other changes.)