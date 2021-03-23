At 90, Clint Eastwood Has New Film Coming Out

(Newser) – Clint Eastwood may be less than a decade away from being a century old, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. His latest film, Cry Macho, will be released Oct. 22, Variety reports. Eastwood, who also directed the movie, stars as a former rodeo star and horse breeder whose former boss hires him to collect his son from the boy's alcoholic mother in Mexico and bring him back to Texas. The Western, set in 1978, is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash, who wrote the screenplay along with Nick Schenk.

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, the movie—along with every other Warner Bros. title released this year—will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Sites including Deadline describe the plot like so: "The unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man." (Read more Clint Eastwood stories.)