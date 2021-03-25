(Newser) – A group of 710 women told a judge Thursday that they've settled their legal claims against USC over their abuse by a school gynecologist for $852 million. Combined with previous payments to thousands of alumnae and students who accused George Tyndall, the university's payments will surpass $1.1 billion, the Los Angeles Times reports. That makes it the largest sexual abuse settlement in higher education history. The school's president, who was hired after the revelations, said she hopes the settlement "provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall." From 1989 until 2016, Tyndall was the only gynecologist at USC's student health clinic. He treated some 17,000 women in that time. Tyndall, whose medical license has been taken from him, is awaiting trial on criminal charges.

Women complained to the school while Tyndall was still working there, but a federal investigation found USC mishandled the case. An internal inquiry also found that he wasn't fired despite evidence of crimes, potentially allowing the abuse to continue; the federal Department of Education imposed sanctions on USC last year. Tyndall wasn't suspended until a nurse complained to the campus rape crisis center in 2016. The next year, he resigned with a payout. The university knew of the abuse for years but didn't act, said an attorney for the 710 women. "There are many in the administration and the board of trustees who don't belong at that university," John Manley said, per NBC. "They put the prestige, fundraising, and the university brand ahead of the well-being of students for 30 years." (Read more George Tyndall stories.)