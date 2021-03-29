CDC Chief Feels 'Impending Doom' Over COVID Cases

(Newser) – The head of the CDC gave an update on COVID Monday that took a personal turn. Rochelle Walensky appeared to fight back tears as she warned Americans in stark terms that the rising number of coronavirus cases threatens to upend progress from vaccines, reports Axios. "Just please hold on a little while longer," she said, urging people and localities not to fully resume normal activities too soon. Coverage:

Fears: "I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," Walensky said, per the AP: "We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I’m scared."

