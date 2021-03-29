Ghislaine Maxwell Faces 2 New Charges

(Newser) – Ghislaine Maxwell has been fighting to be released on bail ahead of her upcoming trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges—but with the filing of new charges Monday, her release looks more unlikely than ever. The two new counts, which bring the total to eight, accuse the former Jeffrey Epstein girlfriend of recruiting a fourth underage girl to provide Epstein with "sexualized massages" at his Florida home between 2001 and 2004, starting when she was 14 years old, NBC reports. Previous charges accused Maxwell of helping Epstein sexually abuse girls during a three-year period in the 1990s, but prosecutors have now extended the abuse conspiracy timeline to between 1994 and 2004, reports the AP.

story continues below

According to court papers, Maxwell used various methods to groom the girl to "engage in sexual acts with Epstein," including giving her lingerie and money, the Guardian reports. She "sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct by, among other things, discussing sexual topics in front of minor victim-4 and being present when minor victim-4 was nude in the massage room of the Palm Beach residence," court papers state. The documents filed in Manhattan federal court Monday state that Maxwell and Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in 2019, encouraged the girl "to recruit other young females to provide sexualized massages to Epstein." Maxwell's trial is scheduled to begin July 12. (Her brother says the conditions in the Brooklyn federal lockup she is being held in amount to torture.)