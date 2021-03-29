Woman Says Cuomo Kissed Her While Inspecting Flood Damage

(Newser) – An upstate New York woman said Monday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheek at her home during a visit to inspect local flood damage, becoming the latest woman to accuse the embattled governor of inappropriate behavior. Sherry Vill made the allegations during a Zoom news conference with attorney Gloria Allred, describing a spring 2017 visit to her Rochester-area home after flooding near Lake Ontario. Allred said Vill has long wanted to report the Democratic governor's conduct, but her family was worried he would "use his power to retaliate against her and her family," the AP reports. Vill, who has been married for decades, said Cuomo kissed both of her cheeks in front of family members in what she felt was a "highly sexual manner."

Then, Vill said, the governor "stopped and turned to me and said, 'You are beautiful.'" "I felt like he was coming onto me in my own home." He inspected the damage with his staff, then "forcibly grabbed" her face and kissed her cheek again outside her home in a "very aggressive manner," Vill said. "I felt like I was being manhandled," said Vill, who is about 5 feet tall. She said she received a phone call "within days" from a female employee on the governor's staff who said the governor was having an event in town and asked if Vill would like to attend. "Notably she didn’t say my husband and I, or my family and I, only specifically me," she said. There was no immediate comment from the Cuomo administration.