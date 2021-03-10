Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother: Her Conditions Are Torture

(Newser) – The brother of Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell said Wednesday she should be released on bail from jail and claimed that she was being held in "degrading" conditions that amount to torture. Her brother Ian Maxwell told the BBC Wednesday he was worried about her health and ability to prepare for her trial because of the conditions she's been held in since July in a federal lockup in Brooklyn. Ghislaine Maxwell is "in effective isolation" in a 6- by 9-foot cell without natural light that contains a concrete bed and a toilet, he said. She's under around-the-clock surveillance with 10 cameras and four guards tracking her movement, and she's also being deprived of sleep, he added.

"She has a flashlight shone in her cell every 15 minutes throughout the night ... it's grotesque and in that respect it amounts to torture," he said in a radio interview. He described the water available to her as "brown" and said the food she's given is "highly microwaveable ... and basically inedible." He added she isn't a suicide risk and remains "resolute," but he believes she's losing her hair and having trouble with her eyesight. Maxwell, 59, is awaiting trial in July on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. The AP reports the British socialite has lost two bail requests—including a $28.5 million bail release proposal in December—because she was deemed a flight risk. In February she made a third bid for bail.