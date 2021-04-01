Cops: Suspect Locked Gates Before Mass Shooting

Officials work outside the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Orange, Calif. The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally, Southern California police said Thursday. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Officials work outside the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Orange, Calif. The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through... (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)