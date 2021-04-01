 
X

4 Dead in California Mass Shooting

Including a child
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 31, 2021 10:54 PM CDT

(Newser) – Four people, one of them a child, were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a California business. Police responded to the two-story office complex in Orange, which holds multiple small businesses, around 5:30pm after a report of gunshots. They were fired upon when they arrived and returned fire, the Los Angeles Times reports. A fifth person was also hurt. The suspected gunman was taken to the hospital; their condition was not known, but the AP reports they were shot by police. (Read more California stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X