4 Dead in California Mass Shooting

(Newser) – Four people, one of them a child, were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a California business. Police responded to the two-story office complex in Orange, which holds multiple small businesses, around 5:30pm after a report of gunshots. They were fired upon when they arrived and returned fire, the Los Angeles Times reports. A fifth person was also hurt. The suspected gunman was taken to the hospital; their condition was not known, but the AP reports they were shot by police. (Read more California stories.)