Filmmaker: 'Q' of QAnon Inadvertently Revealed Self

(Newser) – It's one of the big questions surrounding the QAnon movement: Who is Q? That is, who is the anonymous figure behind QAnon's fringe conspiracy theories, including the ones claiming that opponents of Donald Trump run a global pedophile ring and worship Satan. In a new documentary on HBO Max, filmmaker Cullen Hoback thinks he's uncovered the answer: Ron Watkins, administrator of the 8kun message board, where Q would regularly post, reports Slate. Hoback says Watkins himself makes the reveal inadvertently during an interview. You can watch the clip here. During their back-and-forth, Watkins is discussing how he spread conspiracy theories about election fraud after the 2020 vote, and he says the following:

"It was basically three years of intelligence training, teaching normies (normal people) how to do intelligence work. It was basically what I was doing anonymously before, but never as Q.” Both men pause and laugh after Watkins says that, and Watkins eventually clears his throat and adds, "I promise, I am not Q." But Hoback thinks it's the best proof to date that Watkins is lying. As the Washington Post explains, Watkins has long been the top suspect, even though he insists that he was merely a neutral observer during Q's heyday and never a participant in spreading the theories. Both stories, and the documentary, dig into details of the convoluted back story, which involves a feud between Watkins (teamed with his father, Ron) and Frederick Brennan, creator of the 8chan message board that became 8kun. (Read more QAnon stories.)