UN Wants 'Proof of Life' for Missing Princess

(Newser) – The UN said Friday it is concerned that it has not received proof of life for Princess Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the missing daughter of the ruler of Dubai who has not been heard from in six months, friends tell the Guardian. Secret recordings she made were released in February, leading to renewed concern for her well-being. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said it has asked the United Arab Emirates for "clear, compelling evidence that she's alive" and has yet to receive any, CNN reports. Princess Latifa was allegedly being held hostage before she went dark, after trying to escape her father in 2018. In her February messages, she asked to police to reinvestigate the case of her sister, Princess Shamsa, who was kidnapped at 18 after she fled her father's estate for England in 2000.

story continues below

Princess Latifa alleges her sister was brought back to Dubai and tortured for years in prison, and she says she's been held in solitary confinement with barred windows, no access to medical care or the outdoors, police inside and outside, and no ability to lock any door other than the bathroom. After her secret recordings came out, Dubai's royal family released a statement claiming she was being cared for by family and medical professionals at home. An OHCHR spokesperson says ideally, the OHCHR would meet with Princess Latifa alone, and promised to also make inquiries about Princess Shamsa. But so far, there is no sign of such a meeting taking place. "We are very concerned about both cases, because we don't know what is happening," the rep says. (Read more Dubai stories.)