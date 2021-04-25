Woman Charged With Felony Over 22 Years-Late VHS Tape

(Newser) – In the year 1999, Caron McBride, or someone with her video store card, rented a VHS tape that went unreturned. This month, the 52-year-old Texan was horrified to learn the over 20 year old little mistake has since ballooned into a felony crime. Per USA Today, McBride only recently learned of her fugitive status after attempting to change her name with the Texas DMV following a marriage. Something was holding up the process in Oklahoma, her former residence, she was told. When she called to find out what, she says she nearly had a heart attack. A copy of the long-canceled kids series Sabrina the Teenage Witch had been rented from Movie Place in Norman in 1999 and never returned—the charge: felony embezzlement.

story continues below

Along with the shock came confusion. Per KOKH, McBride says she's never even seen the show, much less rented the tape. Instead, she thinks a former boyfriend rented it for his young daughters when they lived together all those years ago. Fast-forward to today and McBride says the charges she never knew existed may have even cost her jobs. She told USA Today she's looking for an attorney. While she says she having trouble finding an one who will take her case, it seems McBride has caught at least one break: court records indicate the case was dismissed on April 21 "in consideration of best interest of justice." (Read more weird news stories.)