Britney Spears to Speak in Court

For the first time in more than two years, Britney Spears herself will speak in court June 23. The hearing date was set after Spears' attorney said at a Tuesday hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that the pop star "requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly" regarding her now 13-year-long conservatorship, the New York Times reports. He asked for the date to be set on an "expedited basis." It's not clear what the 39-year-old wants to talk about, nor is it clear whether any of it will become public knowledge—the last time she spoke in court, in May 2019, the courtroom was sealed, but lately Spears has been pushing for increased transparency, the AP reports.

Dozens of #FreeBritney protesters carried signs with messages like "CONSERVATORSHIP IS SLAVERY" outside the courthouse Tuesday, and one even shaved her head during the demonstration, in solidarity with the move Spears made just before the conservatorship was implemented in 2008. This is the first time Spears will speak in court since she's started asking for big changes to the legal arrangement, including expressing "strong opposition" to her father as her personal conservator. The move also comes as a "war," per TMZ, is brewing between Spears' parents, Jamie and Lynne. Lynne has recently taken issue with "excessive" legal fees for Jamie, and Jamie, per Page Six, responded in a filing by accusing Lynne of "exploiting her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit."