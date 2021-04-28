NY Post Reporter Who Wrote Fake 'Kam On In' Story Is Out

(Newser) – The reporter who penned a New York Post article peddling a fake claim about Vice President Kamala Harris is out. Laura Italiano announced her resignation on Twitter Tuesday, calling the "incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against" her "breaking point" at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid. The article, published on the front page Saturday under the headline "KAM ON IN," claimed that copies of Harris' 2019 children's book were being included, at taxpayer expense, in a welcome kit for unaccompanied migrant children at a California shelter, the New York Times reports. Murdoch's Fox News published its own article about the untrue claim, hosts on the news channel discussed it Monday, and GOP lawmakers and officials referred to it on social media.

After the Washington Post debunked the article, Fox clarified for viewers Tuesday that the claims were actually "not accurate," and Fox News updated its article. The Post initially removed the article (you can see a picture of it here) with no correction or retraction printed, then published a separate article with a brief note addressing the issue at the end, then finally re-published an edited version of the original article. In truth, just one copy of Superheroes Are Everywhere had been spotted at the shelter, after having been donated during a toy and book drive for migrant children. Italiano gave no details about how exactly the fake version of the story came about. (Fox has also come under fire for broadcasting a false claim about President Biden planning to restrict US consumption of red meat.)