Autopsy: Andrew Brown Was Shot 5 Times

As protests continued in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, over the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last Wednesday, attorneys for Brown's family held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the results of an autopsy they commissioned. It shows that the 42-year-old Black man died after a "kill shot to the back of the head" was delivered as he sat in his car outside his home in the city, lawyers said, per the Charlotte Observer. "Yesterday, I said he was executed," Brown's son, who discouraged violence in response to the tragedy, said. "This autopsy report showed me that was correct." The autopsy also showed Brown had four additional gunshot wounds to his arm. An 8pm to 6am curfew was announced in Elizabeth City starting Tuesday night, and while most protesters had dispersed by the cutoff time, about two dozen ended up in a 10pm standoff with police.

Protesters also marched in Raleigh, in solidarity, and called for the release of bodycam footage of the incident, ABC 11 reports. Lawmakers and civil rights leaders are also pushing for the video to be released publicly, and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for 10am local time Wednesday. WAVY did obtain surveillance footage that shows deputies arriving at Brown's house on the back of a pickup truck to serve a warrant on drug-related charges; a family attorney says the scene depicts a "militarized police force," NBC News reports. Local pastors and NAACP leaders are calling for the state attorney general to take over the case; separately, the FBI will be probing the incident with help from the Department of Justice and the US Attorney's Office. State autopsy results are still pending.