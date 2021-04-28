Report: Federal Investigators Search Giuliani's Apartment

(Newser) – Federal investigators from the office Rudy Giuliani used to lead searched the former New York City mayor's Manhattan apartment Wednesday, sources tell numerous outlets. Insiders tell the New York Times that Giuliani's electronic devices were seized in connection with an investigation of his dealings in Ukraine. Sources tell the Times and AP that the United States Attorney’s office in Manhattan, which Giuliani led from 1983 to 1989, pushed for a search warrant last year but the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump refused to sign off it. The investigation was later overshadowed by Giuliani's efforts as Trump's lawyer to overturn the 2020 election results.

Giuliani has not been charged and he has denied wrongdoing, CNN reports. He hasn't commented on the Wednesday search yet, but he has previously described the investigation as "pure political persecution." The Times reports that investigators have been focusing on whether Giuliani illegally lobbied for the administration on behalf of Ukrainian oligarchs. Giuliani has longstanding connections in Ukraine and worked on behalf of Trump to try to dig up damaging information on President Biden and his son, Hunter. Two Soviet-born men who aided Giuliani's investigation were arrested in the US in 2019 on campaign finance charges. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)