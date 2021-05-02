Fans Block Game in Protest Against US Owner

(Newser) – English soccer fans demanding the removal of Manchester United's American owners stormed the field on Sunday before the game against Liverpool, causing its postponement. About 10,000 protesters carrying signs and flares gathered at the team hotel as well as Old Trafford, the stadium, the Manchester Evening News reports. The Premier League game was postponed though police dispersed the crowd around the scheduled start time; players for both teams were unable to reach the stadium. "We'll decide when you will play," the crowd outside the Lowry Hotel in Manchester shouted. "Get out of our club," fans chanted as flares went off, per the AP. "We want Glazers out." Liverpool said it agreed with the decision to call off Sunday's game. A new date was not announced.

The Glazer family, also owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took ownership of United in 2005 in a leveraged takeover. The deal dumped debt onto United, which already has picked up the tab for more than $1 billion in interest, and the Glazers have declined to engage with fans. Opposition to the Glazers has intensified since the failed effort to start a super league. Joel Glazer apologized after the fan revolt, per ESPN. Arsenal fans also have protested to pressure their team's American owner to sell. Stan Kroenke also owns the Los Angeles Rams and most of Denver's professional sports teams. Britain's Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, publicly welcomed the failure of the new league, which he said risked damaging the sport, per the Athletic. (Read more Manchester United stories.)