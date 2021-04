In this April 22, 2008, file photo, Samsung Group former Chairman Lee Kun-hee speaks during a press conference at the Samsung Group headquarters in Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

In this April 22, 2008, file photo, Samsung Group former Chairman Lee Kun-hee speaks during a press conference at the Samsung Group headquarters in Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)